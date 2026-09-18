TeSlaa caught two passes (on five targets) for 26 yards during the Lions' 41-31 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

TeSlaa did not record a catch during the Lions' Week 1 overtime win over the Saints, but the second-year pro hauled in his first pass from Jared Goff on the season with a six-yard reception early in the third quarter before the duo connected on a 20-yard pass in the fourth. TeSlaa played 49 of the Lions' 65 offensive snaps in Thursday's loss, but he's clearly below Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit's pecking order. Courtesy of their TNF showdown, the Lions will have additional rest before a Week 3 home tilt against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27.