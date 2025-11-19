TeSlaa (oblique) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

TeSlaa managed to play through his oblique injury during Detroit's loss to the Eagles in Week 11, but the injury continues to linger ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants. Of course, given that TeSlaa has yet to log a single game with multiple catches yet this season, he won't be on the radar for fantasy consideration in the majority of formats even if healthy for Week 12.