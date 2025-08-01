TeSlaa brought in two of three targets for 46 yards during the Lions' 34-7 preseason loss to the Chargers in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

The rookie third-round pick flashed with both of his receptions, which came on consecutive plays during the Lions' third possession. TeSlaa recorded catches of 24 and 22 yards over the middle from Kyle Allen, flashing the speed and athleticism that prompted the Lions to make a somewhat controversial trade up in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select him. The Arkansas product is looking to make a case for a reliable reserve role in a talented receiving corps, and he should have plenty more opportunities to showcase his acclimation to the NFL game during upcoming preseason contests.