TeSlaa caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over Washington.

TeSlaa was expected to be more involved on offense in Week 10, and he did play 19 offensive snaps, which was 16 higher than Week 9 and his highest amount since Week 6. Although he did see more action, the wide receiver was still unable to record his first multi-catch performance of his career. TeSlaa will look to get more involved moving forward, starting in Week 11 against the Eagles.