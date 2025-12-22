TeSlaa caught four of seven targets for 52 yards and one touchdown in the Lions' 29-24 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

TeSlaa entered Week 16 having seen 15 targets all season, so seven easily marked a new single-game high for the rookie wideout. His seven targets were fourth on the team on a day Jared Goff dropped back to pass 57 times with the Lions in comeback mode much of the afternoon. TeSlaa now has a touchdown in three of the last four games but will be extremely difficult to get behind as a fantasy starter on Christmas Day against the Vikings.