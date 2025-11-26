TeSlaa (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

With No. 3 receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) ruled out and TE Sam LaPorta (back) still on injured reserve, TeSlaa has an opportunity for a lot of playing time if he avoids the inactive list Thursday morning. Detroit listed TeSlaa as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, with no mention of the oblique injury that had him on injury reports the previous two weeks.