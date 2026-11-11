TeSlaa registered one catch for nine yards on two targets in Sunday's 19-9 win over Miami.

Jared Goff threw to TeSlaa twice on Detroit's opening drive but didn't turn to him again for the remainder of the contest. The second-year wideout thus continued a very unproductive stretch, as he's logged just two catches for 19 yards on six targets over his past four games. TeSlaa is still working as Detroit's No. 3 wideout -- among Lions wide receivers, only Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown logged more offensive snaps Sunday -- but looks just aren't coming his way. He'll try to break out of the funk next Sunday against New England.