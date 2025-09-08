Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that the team plans for TeSlaa, who played just three offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers, to get more opportunities going forward, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

TeSlaa flashed in his limited opportunities Week 1, scoring a highlight reel 13-yard touchdown on his lone target with 55 seconds left in the loss. Campbell indicated that part of the reason for TeSlaa's low snap count can be attributed to the illness that limited his practice activity heading into the matchup against Green Bay. The rookie third-rounder figures to see increased playing time immediately in Week 2 against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, though it could take time before he's given a true opportunity to surpass Kalif Raymond as the No. 3 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.