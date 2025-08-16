TeSlaa secured four of five targets for 41 yards and one touchdown during the Lions' 24-17 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday.

TeSlaa has now hit paydirt in back-to-back preseason contests, and he impressed similarly in Detroit's exhibition opener against the Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game on July 31, securing two of three targets for 46 scoreless yards. It's fair to say that the rookie third-round pick has build significant momentum throughout training camp and the preseason. TeSlaa will have one more chance to impress in exhibition action Sat., Aug. 23 versus the Texans, as he works to push Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond for reps as the No. 3 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.