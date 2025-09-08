TeSlaa reeled in his only target for a 13-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

TeSlaa made the most of his only opportunity Sunday, going up the ladder to snag a 13-yard score with 55 seconds remaining in the game. The rookie finished behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (6), Jameson Williams (5) and Kalif Raymond (3) in targets at his position, but he was the only one to reach the end zone. The Packers' defense was rather stingy in Week 1, and TeSlaa may have an easier path to production in Week 2 against the Bears, who will be playing on short rest after their matchup with the Vikings on Monday Night Football.