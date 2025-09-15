TeSlaa caught his only target for 29 yards in Sunday's 52-21 win over the Bears.

TeSlaa was expected to see an increase in workload with the offense in Week 2, and he saw his offensive snap count rise from three snaps in Week 1 to 17 against Chicago on Sunday. The wide receiver once again provided a highlight reel catch, securing a leaping one-handed snag up the sideline for 29 yards to get the Lions inside the five-yard line with less than 20 seconds left in the first half. Through two games in 2025, TeSlaa has made two acrobatic catches on the two targets he's garnered, and he'll keep earning more opportunities if he continues to deliver results for Detroit. Fellow wide receiver Kalif Raymond saw his offensive snaps drop from 42 snaps in Week 1 to 32 against the Bears, so TeSlaa may already be challenging for the No. 3 role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.