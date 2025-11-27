TeSlaa (hand) is active for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against Green Bay.

TeSlaa emerged with a hand injury on Monday's estimated practice report, and he was deemed limited throughout the week. He's ultimately going to be able to play and could be in store for a significant number of offensive snaps with fellow WR Kalif Raymond (ankle) ruled out, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site. The Lions' top two tight ends -- Sam LaPorta (back - IR) and Brock Wright (neck) -- are also missing Week 13, which boosts TeSlaa's outlook even more.