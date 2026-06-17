Lions' Isaac TeSlaa: Showing maturity entering Year 2

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday at mandatory minicamp that TeSlaa has "impressed" the coaching staff this offseason and already "feels like a veteran," Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Campbell noted that he wished Detroit had gotten TeSlaa more touches as a rookie and said the receiver "became a guy [...] we had a lot of trust in" down the stretch. The 2025 third-round pick suited up for all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, securing 16 of 27 targets for 239 yards and six touchdowns in that span. The 2025 third-round pick appeared in all 17 regular-season games, recording 16 catches for 239 yards and six touchdowns. While TeSlaa faces stiff competition for targets alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta (back), the "consistency" that Campbell praised could help him earn a larger role in 2026.