TeSlaa (oblique) is listed as active Sunday at Philadelphia.

TeSlaa avoided the Lions' Week 11 injury report until Saturday, when he was added to it as questionable due to an oblique issue. It won't stop him from being available for Sunday's game, but through nine appearances to begin his career, the rookie third-rounder has just a 4-65-2 line on seven targets. As a result, TeSlaa will need to take advantage of the one or two looks he may receive from QB Jared Goff in Week 11.