Buggs may be a healthy scratch in Thursday's season opener against Kansas City, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Buggs has missed recent practice time due to an "illness" while concurrently expressing frustration that he was told by coaches that he would not be active for Week 1. This comes as a surprise after Buggs was rewarded with a $6 million deal to return as the starting nose tackle opposite Alim McNeill, but both Brodric Martin and Benito Jones have cut into his reps this summer.