Lions' J.D. McKissic: Best of three-RB committee
McKissic rushed 10 times for 36 yards and added six catches for 19 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.
While McKissic underwhelmed from a yardage standpoint, his heavy involvement in the game plan was an encouraging sign. He was Detroit's busiest running back with 10 carries while Paul Perkins got seven and Ty Johnson got five, plus McKissic led the team in receptions. McKissic might be the Lions running back to own moving forward, though the three-man platoon isn't good for anyone's fantasy value.
