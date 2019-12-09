Lions' J.D. McKissic: Catches four passes
McKissic rushed once for two yards while catching all four of his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to Minnesota.
Yet again, McKissic finished third among Lions running backs in offensive snaps and he still saw more touches than No. 2 runner Ty Johnson. However, Bo Scarbrough (ribs) hasn't slipped from his perch atop the depth chart and nearly all indications suggest the Alabama product will be finishing the season as Detroit's workhorse. Unless Scarborough's injury is more significant than he's letting on, it seems McKissic will most likely finish the 2019 campaign in his usual change-of-pace role. However, it's also possible that Kerryon Johnson (knee) is activated off injured reserve, and the realization of that scenario could further restrict McKissic's offensive responsibilities.
