McKissic rushed four times for 30 yards and caught one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.

McKissic opened the game in the starting lineup as a receiver and ended the game looking like he may just be the Lions' No. 2 running back behind Kerryon Johnson. Ty Johnson was the presumptive favorite for that role, but McKissic ultimately logged 27 snaps on offense compared to 11 for the rookie. While the absence of slot receiver Danny Amendola (chest) likely played a role in the distribution of playing time, McKissic arguably flashed more as a runner than as a receiver thanks to a team-high 26-yard scamper in the third quarter. Before we anoint him the Lions' new Theo Riddick, however, we need to keep in mind that Kerryon Johnson is the bellcow who logged 70 percent of the offensive snaps after commanding 75 percent Week 3.