Lions' J.D. McKissic: Continues to impress
McKissic rushed four times for 30 yards and caught one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.
McKissic opened the game in the starting lineup as a receiver and ended the game looking like he may just be the Lions' No. 2 running back behind Kerryon Johnson. Ty Johnson was the presumptive favorite for that role, but McKissic ultimately logged 27 snaps on offense compared to 11 for the rookie. While the absence of slot receiver Danny Amendola (chest) likely played a role in the distribution of playing time, McKissic arguably flashed more as a runner than as a receiver thanks to a team-high 26-yard scamper in the third quarter. Before we anoint him the Lions' new Theo Riddick, however, we need to keep in mind that Kerryon Johnson is the bellcow who logged 70 percent of the offensive snaps after commanding 75 percent Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...