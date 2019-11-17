McKissic carried three times for 13 yards and caught three of four targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

McKissic seemed poised to take on a larger share of the carries in this one but the newly-signed Bo Scarbrough led the team in that regard. He did pace the backfield in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, but he still didn't make an overly impressive impact in that area. McKissic seems limited to change-of-pace and pass-catching duties, regardless of the team's depth chart situation, and this should remain the case next Sunday against the Redskins.