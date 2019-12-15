Play

McKissic (stinger) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.

McKissic logged one carries for two yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards before leaving the field. With Bo Scarbrough (ribs) inactive, Ty Johnson and Wes Hills will handle Detroit's backfield reps for the remainder of Week 15's contest.

