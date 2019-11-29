McKissic rushed twice for nine yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards during Thursday's 24-20 loss to Chicago.

With the game tied at 17 and the Lions knocking on the door to the end zone, McKissic got the ball on third-and-one from the four-yard line and was a shoe-string tackle away from notching his first rushing touchdown in two years. It was certainly interesting that McKissic got the nod in that situation over the 235-pound Bo Scarbrough, and head coach Matt Patricia said after the game that McKissic stayed on the field because the clock was running and he didn't want to make a late substitution, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Regardless of the decision-making process, that play was a display of the confidence Detroit has in McKissic as a change-of-pace back, and it seems like McKissic will continue to have a complementary role in the offense despite Scarbrough's emergence.