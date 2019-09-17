McKissic logged four offensive snaps during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.

McKissic again saw a handful of snaps, but this time he wasn't targeted in the passing game at all. Meanwhile, he was the fourth running back to enter the game and was also a distant fourth in playing time. The better Lions depth running back to pay attention to is Ty Johnson, who saw more playing time than C.J. Anderson and popped for a 17-yard rush Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories