Lions' J.D. McKissic: Gains 11 yards in loss
McKissic ran for four yards on three attempts and added seven yards on two catches during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay
McKissic's five touches tied a season high, but he finished with just his third largest yardage total, a measly 11 yards. That's because McKissic has been dependent on big plays this season. Over 57 percent of his season yardage has come on just two plays. McKissic isn't going to garner many touches, so his value relies heavily on breaking off a big run or two. That'll be a difficult task Sunday against a Minnesota defense surrendering just 3.8 yards per carry, seventh-best in the league.
