Lions' J.D. McKissic: Handles majority of snaps
McKissic rushed 10 times for 36 yards and added six catches for 19 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.
While McKissic underwhelmed from a yardage standpoint, his heavy involvement in the game plan was an encouraging sign and he ultimately logged 70 parent of the offensive snaps after Ty Johnson (concussion) left the game in the first quarter. The heavy playing time led to him being Detroit's busiest running back with 10 carries while Paul Perkins got seven and Ty Johnson got five, plus McKissic led the entire team in receptions. It's possible Johnson could make it back for Week 11 against Dallas, but McKissic seems like the Lions running back to own if Johnson is forced to miss time.
