The Lions claimed McKissic off waivers from the Seahawks on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seattle went with Rashaad Penny, C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer for depth behind Chris Carson, while the Lions initially kept just three running backs -- Kerryon Johnson, C.J. Anderson and Ty Johnson -- on their 53-man roster. McKissic could work his way into a pass-catching role as he reunites with Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who held the same job in Seattle from 2011 to 2016. This shouldn't be much of a concern for Johnson's workload Week 1 at Arizona.