McKissic carried four times for 32 yards while catching three of four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Although McKissic didn't get many opportunities on the ground, he led the team in rushing yards while averaging eight yards per carry. He also made an impact as a pass-catcher, leading the backfield in receiving yardage thanks in part to a 26-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. McKissic certainly outperformed Ty Johnson in this one and could play a larger role in next Sunday's road matchup with the Bears.