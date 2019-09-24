McKissic gained 44 yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Eagles.

The Lions dipped into the bag of tricks late in the second quarter Sunday with a reverse to McKissic, who weaved inside the 10-yard line for a 44-yard gain. Following the release of veteran C.J. Anderson, rookie Ty Johnson was supposed to ascend to the No. 2 spot. One game probably doesn't change that, but Johnson had a rough showing Sunday while McKissic benefits from a highlight-reel play and familiarity with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. It'll be interesting to see who backs up sophomore Kerryon Johnson, who himself has struggled to start the season, Sunday against the Chiefs.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories