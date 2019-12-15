McKissic and Ty Johnson are expected to headline the Lions' Week 15 backfield with Bo Scarbrough (ribs) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Scarbrough had operated as Detroit's lead option on the ground for the past four games, but his inactive status leaves McKissic, Johnson and practice squad callup Wes Hills as the lone healthy options at running back. Given Hills' lack of prior experience, McKissic and Johnson look like the best bets for touches out of the backfield, with coach Matt Patricia likely to ride the hot hand of the two. Considering McKissic has mostly served as a passing-down specialist during his NFL career, he would probably stand to benefit more than Johnson if the Lions fall behind early in the contest.