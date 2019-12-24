Play

McKissic did not record a carry or reception during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Broncos.

McKissic logged just seven offensive snaps with both Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough back in the fold. Considering Ty Johnson also worked ahead of him, McKissic seems slated to end the season without much a role in this weekend's finale against Green Bay.

