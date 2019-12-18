Play

McKissic (stinger) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

McKissic was forced out early in the Week 15 loss to the Buccaneers due to a stinger, but his absence from the injury report implies it's a non-issue heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos. With Bo Scarbrough (ribs) back at practice Wednesday in a limited capacity and Kerryon Johnson (knee) a candidate to return from injured reserve this week, McKissic could see his role marginalized in the final two games even though his health is seemingly intact.

