Lions' J.D. McKissic: Ready for Week 16
McKissic (stinger) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
McKissic was forced out early in the Week 15 loss to the Buccaneers due to a stinger, but his absence from the injury report implies it's a non-issue heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos. With Bo Scarbrough (ribs) back at practice Wednesday in a limited capacity and Kerryon Johnson (knee) a candidate to return from injured reserve this week, McKissic could see his role marginalized in the final two games even though his health is seemingly intact.
More News
-
Lions' J.D. McKissic: Done for the day•
-
Lions' J.D. McKissic: Suffers stinger Sunday•
-
Lions' J.D. McKissic: May see role increase sans Scarbrough•
-
Lions' J.D. McKissic: Catches four passes•
-
Lions' J.D. McKissic: Five touches on Thanksgiving Day•
-
Lions' J.D. McKissic: Totals 20 yards in minor role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries continue to complicate our decisions at wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em...
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...