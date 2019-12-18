Play

McKissic (stinger) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

McKissic was forced out of Week 15's loss to the Buccaneers due to a stinger, but he already appears back to full health. With Bo Scarbrough (ribs) back at practice in a limited capacity and Kerryon Johnson (knee) a candidate to return from IR, it remains to be seen how much of a role McKissic will play in Detroit's backfield during Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.

