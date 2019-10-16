McKissic carried three times for four yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.

Yet again, McKissic saw significantly more playing time than rookie Ty Johnson, who hit a new low-water mark with just two offensive snaps Monday. While the converted wideout doesn't have the stranglehold on passing downs that Theo Riddick once had with Detroit, McKissic has nonetheless popped for gains of 44 and 26 yards in Week 3 and Week 4, respectively, and is looking like a nice complement to starter Kerryon Johnson. McKissic's receiving prowess could come in handy in Week 7 when Detroit welcomes a stout Vikings defense to Motown.