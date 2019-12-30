McKissic didn't have a rushing attempt and caught one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to Green Bay.

Detroit's ability to mount a two-touchdown lead at halftime meant the Lions spent most of the game trying to run out the clock. Had the score been reversed, it's possible McKissic's receiving chops could have played a bigger role in the offense. However, that wasn't the case and McKissic ultimately saw just a handful of snaps while Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough once again led the way on the ground. After totaling 438 yards on 72 touches (6.1 yards per touch) in 2019, McKissic will now enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent entering his age-27 season in 2020.