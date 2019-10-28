McKissic rushed once for minus-one yard and secured all three of his targets for two yards during Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Giants.

McKissic was penciled for an elevated workload in Detroit's first game without Kerryon Johnson (knee), but the Lions instead deployed a full-blown committee approach to the running back position. Each of Ty Johnson (25 snaps), Tra Carson (19), McKissic (16) and Paul Perkins (six) took reps with the offense and each of Carson (12 carries), Johnson (seven) and Perkins (three) were given more rushing attempts than McKissic. Even though the latter likely remains the team's preferred passing-down back, this Detroit backfield is probably one to avoid for fantasy purposes unless some runner eventually emerges from the pack.