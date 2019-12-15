Play

McKissic suffered a stinger during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

In the wake of Bo Scarbrough's (ribs) absence, McKissic and Ty Johnson were expected to handle the backfield reps for the Lions in Week 15. Upon his departure in the third quarter, though, McKissic had just one two-yard carry and two receptions (on three targets) for seven yards. He's questionable to return, but if he doesn't, Johnson and Wes Hills are the only available Detroit running backs on the game-day roster.

