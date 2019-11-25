Lions' J.D. McKissic: Totals 20 yards in minor role
McKissic rushed once for three yards and caught both of his passes for 17 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.
After logging 58 offensive snaps in Week 10, McKissic hasn't topped 15 in either of the past two weeks as the recently-signed Bo Scarbrough (38 of 75 offensive snaps) and rookie Ty Johnson (27) are now leading the way. While the latter continued to be inefficient with his touches, Scarbrough racked up 98 yards on 18 carries and has easily looked like Detroit's best option out of the backfield since Kerryon Johnson (knee) went down. However, Scarbrough had also been teed up for a nice matchup with a weak Washington defense, and it's possible McKissic's receiving prowess could be more useful in the coming weeks against the tough run defenses of Chicago, Minnesota and Tampa Bay.
