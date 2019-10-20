Lions' J.D. McKissic: Totals 60 scrimmage yards
McKissic carried five times for 29 yards and caught two of three targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.
McKissic, who became more involved after Kerryon Johnson left with a knee injury, finished with a season high in touches. He was quite impressive with the opportunities he received, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 15.5 yards per reception. McKissic could play a notable role next Sunday against the Giants if Johnson is forced to sit out, but Ty Johnson could be a bigger factor out of the backfield after receiving 14 touches of his own in this one.
