McKissic carried five times for 29 yards and caught two of three targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.

McKissic, who became more involved after Kerryon Johnson left with a knee injury, finished with a season high in touches. He was quite impressive with the opportunities he received, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 15.5 yards per reception. McKissic could play a notable role next Sunday against the Giants if Johnson is forced to sit out, but Ty Johnson could be a bigger factor out of the backfield after receiving 14 touches of his own in this one.