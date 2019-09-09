McKissic caught both of his targets for 24 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

The two targets tied Kerryon Johnson for the team lead among running backs, which is not what Johnson investors wanted to see considering McKissic was brought in during final roster cuts after being claimed earlier in the week and had relatively little preparation time. While the former Seahawk also saw the fewest snaps -- both total and on offense -- of any Lions tailback, it'll be interesting to see if McKissic's involvement increases as the year unfolds. Such a development would be bad news for Johnson's overall value, especially in PPR formats.