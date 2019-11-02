McKissic could see his workload expand after the team placed Tra Carson (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

McKissic and Ty Johnson were expected to handle the majority of the duties out of the backfield after Kerryon Johnson (knee) landed on injured reserve ahead of Week 8, only for practice-squad call up, Carson, to outcarry the duo 12 to 8 in the win over the Giants. Paul Perkins, who was called up in a corresponding move, could also factor into the expected running back by committee, but of the trio, McKissic is very clearly the best receiving option out of the backfield, which should be a promising role against a Raiders' defense that has struggled mightily against the pass this season. It's worth acknowledging the Lions did work out former Pro Bowler, Jay Ajayi, earlier this week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but it's far more likely Ajayi would cut into Johnson's workload as opposed to McKissic, were he to get signed in the ensuing weeks.