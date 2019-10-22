Lions' J.D. McKissic: Workload on upswing
McKissic and Ty Johnson are expected to see elevated roles out of the backfield in Sunday's game against the Giants with Kerryon Johnson (knee) on track to miss time due to the injury he suffered in the Week 7 loss to the Vikings, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Matt Patricia declined to provide a recovery timeline for Johnson when he met with the media Monday, but the Lions seem to be viewing their top running back as week-to-week. Aided by Johnson departing in the first half of the 42-30 loss to Minnesota, McKissic earned a season-high seven touches (five carries, two receptions) and finished with 60 yards from scrimmage. McKissic probably won't notice much of an uptick in his carry count with Ty Johnson likely to handle most of the rushing load, but the former college receiver profiles as Detroit's top pass-catching option out of the backfield.
