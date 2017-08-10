Lions' Jace Billingsley: Bolstering bid for roster spot
Billingsley was impressive in the Lions' first joint practice with the Colts on Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Billingsley reportedly hauled in "more than a half dozen" passes Thursday, including a deep ball from QB Jake Rudock -- which is a rare occurrence for the 5-foot-9 slot receiver. Although he'll need to continue his stellar play throughout the summer in order to secure a roster spot come September, Billingsley seems to be at the forefront of the competition and should be primed for another productive round of preseason games. Last time around, Billingsley led the Lions with 12 receptions for 146 yards and two scores.
