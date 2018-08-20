Lions' Jace Billingsley: Dealing with undisclosed injury, misses practice
Billingsley did not practice on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The scope of Billingsley's injury has yet to be revealed. Coming into camp it was widely thought that Billibgsley would need to prove his ability on special teams to make the roster. While there's a fair share of uncertainty regarding his status moving forward, any missed time doesn't bode well for the 25-year-old trying to make a name for himself.
