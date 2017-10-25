The Lions signed Billingsley to a contract Wednesday, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The receiving corps in Detroit is particularly banged up at the moment, so Billingsley's addition from the practice squad should at least give the team more numbers at the position. Golden Tate will likely miss the next game or two due to a sprained AC joint, and it's unclear if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is trending toward a return, despite practicing Monday. Billingsley has yet to log an NFL snap but could act as the No. 4 wideout Sunday against the Steelers if the aforementioned duo is unable to take the field.