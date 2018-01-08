Billingsley logged two offensive snaps in two games for the Lions in 2017.

Billingsley essentially spent the season flipping back and forth between the Lions' practice squad and active roster. The fact the Lions chose to give other unheralded receivers playing time instead of him after TJ Jones (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve in December suggests Detroit doesn't view Billingsley as a long-term piece of their plans. However, the Eastern Oregon product will be a free agent at the end of the league year and could potentially carve out a more significant role elsewhere.