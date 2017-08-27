Lions' Jace Billingsley: Posts 45 yards against Patriots
Billingsley caught three of five targets for 45 yards and rushed one time for six yards during the Lions' preseason game against the Patriots.
Billingsley appeared effective as a punt returner in addition to his contributions on offense. In fact, Billingsley was the most impressive Lions wideout not named Golden Tate or Marvin Jones, though TJ Jones was sidelined with a hamstring injury. While he certainly reinforced his case for a roster spot Friday, so did Jared Abbrederis, who caught three of three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Reels in three passes Saturday•
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Bolstering bid for roster spot•
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Gets vote of confidence from teammate•
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Promoted to active roster•
-
Jace Billingsley: Waived by Lions•
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Contributes 74 all-purpose yards, TD in Friday victory•
-
Chiefs expectations sans Hunt
The debates over Spencer Ware and Kareem Hunt may have been decided by an injury. Heath Cummings...
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...