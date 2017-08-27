Billingsley caught three of five targets for 45 yards and rushed one time for six yards during the Lions' preseason game against the Patriots.

Billingsley appeared effective as a punt returner in addition to his contributions on offense. In fact, Billingsley was the most impressive Lions wideout not named Golden Tate or Marvin Jones, though TJ Jones was sidelined with a hamstring injury. While he certainly reinforced his case for a roster spot Friday, so did Jared Abbrederis, who caught three of three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown.