Billingsley was signed to the Lions' active roster Friday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Billingsley will fill the vacant roster spot that Travis Swanson (concussion) left behind when he was placed on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie slotted into two games this season, but he played just nine total snaps and didn't record a significant stat. With the Lions fully healthy at wideout, Billingsley will struggle to get targets Sunday against a battered Packers' secondary.