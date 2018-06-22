Lions' Jace Billingsley: Receives first-team snaps in spring workouts
Billingsley received snaps with the first-team offense during spring workouts, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Billingsley has been on and off the Lions roster over the course of the past two seasons, only seeing action in two regular-season games. However, with Golden Tate (rest) and TJ Jones (shoulder) getting time off, the Eastern Oregon product had a chance to shine with the first-team offense this offseason, and he didn't disappoint. At one point, Billingsley wowed spectators with an impressive grab on a crossing route. While the 5-foot-9 receiver has been limited to the slot -- and his lack of versatility suggests he still faces an uphill battle to earning a roster spot in advance of the upcoming campaign -- it's entirely possible Billingsley can convince the Lions to carry a fifth receiver on the roster in 2018. Should he beat the odds, Billingsley is someone to keep on the watch list in the event that Tate is forced to miss any games.
