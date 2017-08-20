Billingsley caught three of four targets for 29 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

Billingsley remains in a heated competition for the No. 4 receiver job in Detroit that was made even more interesting by Saturday's injury to TJ Jones, who appeared to be running away with the gig entering the exhibition. With Jared Abbrederis also in the mix, this position battle could come down to the last second. However, since roster cuts aren't required until Sept. 2, Billingsley still has plenty of time to prove his worth.