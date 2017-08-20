Lions' Jace Billingsley: Reels in three passes Saturday
Billingsley caught three of four targets for 29 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
Billingsley remains in a heated competition for the No. 4 receiver job in Detroit that was made even more interesting by Saturday's injury to TJ Jones, who appeared to be running away with the gig entering the exhibition. With Jared Abbrederis also in the mix, this position battle could come down to the last second. However, since roster cuts aren't required until Sept. 2, Billingsley still has plenty of time to prove his worth.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...