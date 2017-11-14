Billingsley was re-signed by the Lions on Tuesday.

Billingsley returns to the Lions after being waived ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Browns in order to make room for offensive lineman Taylor Decker and Corey Robinson on the roster. In order to make room for Billingsley, the Lions waived fellow wideout Jared Abbrederis, which could lead to some increased offensive snaps for speedster out of Eastern Oregon as Billingsley will now be the fifth option on the depth chart.