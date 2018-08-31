Lions' Jace Billingsley: Snags three passes in preseason finale
Billingsley caught all three of his targets for 21 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Browns.
Billingsley didn't do much, but he at least showed to be healthy after missing last week's preseason game with an undisclosed injury. Firmly on the roster bubble in Detroit, only time will tell if the Lions keep Billingsley around for Week 1.
